Bankruptcies for Dec. 28, 2022

By Staff reports
December 28, 2022 03:29 PM
This bankruptcy information is gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth on Dec. 16-21.

DEBTOR: Kimberly Michelle Hunt, fka Kimberly Michelle Crothers
ADDRESS: 930 E. Camp St., Ely
CHAPTER: 13
DATE FILED: Dec. 16
ASSETS: $36,434
LIABILITIES: $122,768

DEBTOR: Cherrie A. Johnson
ADDRESS: 3131 Restormel St., Apt. 2, Duluth
CHAPTER: 13
DATE FILED: Dec. 16
ASSETS: $36,260
LIABILITIES: $52,484.46

DEBTOR: Leojean Lissette Schuh
ADDRESS: 11 Minnesota Ave. S., Apt. 5, Aitkin
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: Dec. 21
ASSETS: $6,885
LIABILITIES: $29,243.94

