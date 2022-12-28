Bankruptcies for Dec. 28, 2022
Bankruptcy information gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth.
This bankruptcy information is gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth on Dec. 16-21.
DEBTOR: Kimberly Michelle Hunt, fka Kimberly Michelle Crothers
ADDRESS: 930 E. Camp St., Ely
CHAPTER: 13
DATE FILED: Dec. 16
ASSETS: $36,434
LIABILITIES: $122,768
DEBTOR: Cherrie A. Johnson
ADDRESS: 3131 Restormel St., Apt. 2, Duluth
CHAPTER: 13
DATE FILED: Dec. 16
ASSETS: $36,260
LIABILITIES: $52,484.46
DEBTOR: Leojean Lissette Schuh
ADDRESS: 11 Minnesota Ave. S., Apt. 5, Aitkin
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: Dec. 21
ASSETS: $6,885
LIABILITIES: $29,243.94
