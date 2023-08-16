Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Bankruptcies for Aug. 16, 2023

Bankruptcy information gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 12:00 PM

This bankruptcy information is gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth on Aug. 7-9.

DEBTOR: Leann R. Landrus, aka Leann Drake
MAILING ADDRESS: PO Box 358, Keewatin
STREET ADDRESS: 626 W. First Ave., Keewatin
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: Aug. 7
ASSETS: $83,192.67
LIABILITIES: $68,765

DEBTOR: Richard Angelo Minotte, dba Richard Minotte
ADDRESS: 2308 W. Eighth St., Duluth
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: Aug. 8
ASSETS: $11,033
LIABILITIES: $349,139

DEBTOR: Timothy Scott Pint
ADDRESS: 221 W. Orange St., Duluth
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: Aug. 8
ASSETS: $42,688.91
LIABILITIES: $107,255

DEBTOR: Asher Sage Estrin-Haire, aka Frank Gerald Palmer, asf Full Frontal
ADDRESS: 2417 W. Sixth St., Duluth
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: Aug. 8
ASSETS: $110,205.22
LIABILITIES: $102,178.44

DEBTOR: Gina Lurine Campaigne
ADDRESS: 2526 W. Second St., Duluth
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: Aug. 9
ASSETS: $102,648.94
LIABILITIES: $103,172.92

DEBTOR: Matthew Richard Kraska
ADDRESS: 4509 Tioga St., Duluth
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: Aug. 9
ASSETS: $185,866
LIABILITIES: $197,209

