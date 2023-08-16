Bankruptcies for Aug. 16, 2023
This bankruptcy information is gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth on Aug. 7-9.
DEBTOR: Leann R. Landrus, aka Leann Drake
MAILING ADDRESS: PO Box 358, Keewatin
STREET ADDRESS: 626 W. First Ave., Keewatin
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: Aug. 7
ASSETS: $83,192.67
LIABILITIES: $68,765
DEBTOR: Richard Angelo Minotte, dba Richard Minotte
ADDRESS: 2308 W. Eighth St., Duluth
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: Aug. 8
ASSETS: $11,033
LIABILITIES: $349,139
DEBTOR: Timothy Scott Pint
ADDRESS: 221 W. Orange St., Duluth
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: Aug. 8
ASSETS: $42,688.91
LIABILITIES: $107,255
DEBTOR: Asher Sage Estrin-Haire, aka Frank Gerald Palmer, asf Full Frontal
ADDRESS: 2417 W. Sixth St., Duluth
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: Aug. 8
ASSETS: $110,205.22
LIABILITIES: $102,178.44
DEBTOR: Gina Lurine Campaigne
ADDRESS: 2526 W. Second St., Duluth
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: Aug. 9
ASSETS: $102,648.94
LIABILITIES: $103,172.92
DEBTOR: Matthew Richard Kraska
ADDRESS: 4509 Tioga St., Duluth
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: Aug. 9
ASSETS: $185,866
LIABILITIES: $197,209
