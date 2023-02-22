William M. Burns Named Power 30 Attorney for Mergers and Acquisitions

Duluth, MN: Hanft Fride is pleased to announce William M. Burns has been named to Minnesota Lawyer’s POWER 30 list of attorneys for mergers and acquisitions. Burns is a principal in Hanft Fride’s merger and acquisition (M&A) practice which includes Mark Pilon, Brent Malvick and Jesse Smith. Burns has handled M&A work from $500,000 to more than $80,000,000. His practice also includes private and public financing of business enterprises and healthcare business matters.

“Hanft Fride is incredibly proud to report that Bill Burns has been listed among the Power 30 in M&A,” said Jennifer Carey, President of Hanft Fride. “Bill’s expertise in M&A is second to none, and he has helped clients across northern Minnesota and Wisconsin negotiate successful and profitable deals that have supported economic growth on many levels.”

Burns has been practicing law since 1968, building a widespread and successful practice that includes diverse expertise in business and real estate law. Burns is also a strong supporter of legal services for low-income individuals and is currently serving as Chair of the multi-county Legal Aid Service of Northeastern Minnesota. Burns is also listed in “Best Lawyers in America” and has been voted a “Super Lawyer” by his peers in Minnesota Law & Politics‘ annual surveys many times over.

Every year, Minnesota Lawyer selects the POWER 30 based on interviews with Minnesota attorneys, a review of significant matters, and Minnesota Lawyer’s own coverage of top practitioners and impactful cases. The POWER 30 excel in their respective fields, adding credibility, insight and experience to every case they take on. Additionally, the Power 30 are attorneys who have influenced the direction of the law, whose leadership in the community is pervasive and whose respect within the bar is undeniable, according to Minnesota Lawyer.

