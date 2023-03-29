Wheeler Associates  Named to List of Nation’s Top DC Advisor Teams

ARLINGTON, VA - Wheeler Associates has been named to the National Association of Plan Advisors’ (NAPA) list of the nation’s top defined contribution (DC) Advisor Teams with Assets under Advisement over $100 Million.

“Since their inception, NAPA’s various industry lists have been a valuable Who’s Who of who matters in the world of retirement plans and retirement plan advisors,” noted Nevin Adams, Chief Content Officer of the American Retirement Association, and Editor-in-Chief of NAPA-Net, the nation’s leading online resource for retirement plan advisors.

Despite the market turmoil in 2022, the record number (362) of teams on this year’s list continue to guide nearly $2 trillion in defined contribution plan assets belonging to more than 56,000 plans covering more than 23 million participants. Each team listed-and to be here they are all in a single physical location-has more than $100 million in AUA, based on self-reported assets under advisement as of Dec. 31, 2022. “As the nation’s leading voice for retirement plan advisors, we are once again pleased to highlight the contributions and commitment of these teams,” noted Adams.

The list of NAPA’s Top DC Advisor Teams, which will be published in the Summer issue of NAPA Net, the Magazine, is available online at https://www.napa-net.org/top-dc-advisor-teams-2022.