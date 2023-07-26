Trial Group North 2023 Super Lawyers

Trial Group North, a Duluth law firm, is pleased to announce that JD Feriancek and Steve Reyelts have again been selected as Super Lawyers for 2023. Super Lawyers recognizes the top five percent of all attorneys in Minnesota. Super Lawyers are selected after extensive polling, peer evaluations and independent research. The list is compiled by Thomson Reuters, Twin Cities Business and Minneapolis-St. Paul Magazines.

JD Feriancek has been honored as a Super Lawyer in the area of Personal Injury Defense, is a qualified neutral for arbitrations and mediations in the State of Minnesota and is a member of the Academy of Certified Trial Lawyers in Minnesota.

Steve Reyelts has been honored as a Super Lawyer in the area of Personal Injury Defense, is a qualified neutral for arbitrations and mediations in the State of Minnesota and with the Wisconsin Association of Mediators and has been listed previously among the Top 40 Mediators in the State by Super Lawyers.