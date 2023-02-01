Tiffany Tomassoni receives CFP® designation

Wheeler Associates has announced that Tiffany Tomassoni recently received the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ designation. The CFP® designation is awarded to financial advisors who are held to a fiduciary standard and have passed rigorous coursework and an examination to prove their fluency in all aspects of financial planning. In her current role at Wheeler Associates, Tiffany helps individuals, businesses, and their employees plan for their retirement and other financial goals along the way. She is very active in the community and holds current board positions on both the Northern Lights Foundation and Never Surrender’s ALS Black Woods Blizzard Tour. Tiffany recently joined the membership committee at APEX and is currently participating in the Leadership Duluth Program.

Since 1934, Wheeler Associates has worked with employers to provide employee benefits and 401(K) advisory services, as well as individuals and families to provide financial planning and insurance to get them where they want to go.

Advisory services offered through Commonwealth Financial Network (®), a Registered Investment Adviser.