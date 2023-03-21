Thibodeau Admitted to Practice in U.S. Virgin Islands

Trial Group North law firm is pleased to announce that attorney Matt Thibodeau has been sworn in by the Supreme Court of the U.S. Virgin Islands as a member of the Virgin Islands Bar Association. Mr. Thibodeau defends businesses in asbestos, silica and environmental lawsuits on the islands of St. Thomas and St. Croix. Mr. Thibodeau also defends businesses in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Minnesota and North Dakota. Mr. Thibodeau is the Past President of the Minnesota Defense Lawyers’ Association where he focused his efforts on their Diversity and Inclusion education and growth. Mr. Thibodeau has been an attorney since graduating from the University of Minnesota Law School in 1997.