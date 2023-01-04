The Miller-Dwan Foundation welcomes Richard Gertsema, Senior Mental Health Specialist, to its staff.

Gertsema has worked in a variety of mental health care settings over the 40 years he has

been within the field. Most recently, Rick has been the Manager for Outpatient

Behavioral Health at Essentia Health and has worked to solidify and strengthen outpatient services, as well as the entire mental health continuum within the hospital system. The experience and skills he will bring to the Miller-Dwan Foundation are pivotal as they take on the renewed focus of eliminating the mental health crisis in the community.

“Having the privilege to help give voice to the Mental Health Crisis in which we all live, being a part of bringing all of us together in creating solutions and creating hope, all while working with the highly respected team at the Miller Foundation is an incredible culmination of a 40+ year career in Behavioral Health,” says Gertsema.