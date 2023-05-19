Swim Creative Adopts a 4-Day Work Week During Summer Months to Boost Productivity and Work-Life Balance

Duluth, Minnesota - Swim Creative, a leading full-service marketing and interactive agency, is pleased to announce that it is moving to a four-day work week for the summer months starting May 26 and going through Labor Day.

The new summer policy will allow Swim Creative’s employees to complete their work Monday through Thursday, while still receiving full-time salary and benefits. The company believes that this change will increase productivity, reduce burnout, improve retention and help to attract the industry’s best talent.

“Moving to a four-day work week for the summer is a big step and one that we didn’t take lightly,” said Patrice Bradley, CEO of Swim Creative. “Swim’s employees will appreciate the extra time to pursue their passions and hobbies outside of work and to spend valuable time with their families during our short summer months. We are confident that our staff will return on Mondays fully recharged and ready to produce the exceptional work that our clients know and expect.”

The agency is committed to making the transition to the 4-day work week as smooth as possible for their clients while continuing its mission to provide innovative and effective marketing solutions. The agency is proud to be at the forefront of promoting a healthy work-life balance and looks forward to the positive impact it will have on both its team and its clients.

Swim Creative is a full-service marketing agency that specializes in branding, web design, and digital marketing. Founded in 2006, the agency has a proven track record of delivering exceptional results for clients across a range of industries.