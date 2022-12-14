St. Luke’s Welcomes Tigist Opheim, PA-C

Physician Assistant Tigist Opheim, PA-C, is joining St. Luke’s Occupational Health Clinic.

Opheim earned her Doctor of Medical Science degree from Lincoln Memorial University, Harrogate, Tennessee. She earned her Master of Physician Assistant Studies degree from the University of Nebraska, Omaha. She is board certified as a physician assistant by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

To learn more about St. Luke’s Occupational Health, visit slhduluth.com/occupationalhealth.