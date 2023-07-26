Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 26

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Luke’s Welcomes Tianna Hughes APRN, CNP

64b548f0a8f92007a8cf5939.jpg
Published July 26, 2023 at 12:07 AM

Nurse Practitioner Tianna Hughes, APRN, CNP, is joining St. Luke’s Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates.

Hughes is from Bovey, Minnesota. She earned her Master of Science in Nursing degree from Walden University, Minneapolis. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from the College of St. Scholastica. She is board certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

Hughes’ areas of interest include well-woman exams with education on making healthy lifestyle choices, contraceptives, sexual wellness, preconception care and prenatal visits.

Modulist Image