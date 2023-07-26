St. Luke’s Welcomes Tianna Hughes APRN, CNP

Nurse Practitioner Tianna Hughes, APRN, CNP, is joining St. Luke’s Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates.

Hughes is from Bovey, Minnesota. She earned her Master of Science in Nursing degree from Walden University, Minneapolis. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from the College of St. Scholastica. She is board certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

Hughes’ areas of interest include well-woman exams with education on making healthy lifestyle choices, contraceptives, sexual wellness, preconception care and prenatal visits.