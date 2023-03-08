St. Luke’s Welcomes Rebecca Peterson, APRN, CNP

Certified Nurse Practitioner Rebecca Peterson, APRN, CNP, is joining St. Luke’s Community Care Team.

Peterson, who is from Duluth, earned her Master of Science Family Nurse Practitioner degree from the University of St. Francis, Joliet, Illinois. Her areas of interest include family practice and geriatrics.

St. Luke’s Community Care Team provides care to St. Luke’s patients in skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and rehab centers. To learn more about St. Luke’s Community Care Team visit slhduluth.com/CommunityCareTeam.