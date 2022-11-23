St. Luke’s Welcomes Jamie Johnson, OTR/L

Occupational Therapist Jamie Johnson, OTR/L, is joining St. Luke’s.

Johnson earned her Master of Science in Occupational Therapy degree from the College of St. Scholastica. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Child Psychology degree from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis. She is board certified in occupational therapy by the National Board for Certification in Occupational Therapy.

To learn more about St. Luke’s Occupational Therapy services, visit slhduluth.com/OccupationalTherapy.