St. Luke’s Welcomes Hayley Gifford, APRN, CNP

Certified Nurse Practitioner Hayley Gifford, APRN, CNP, is joining the Electrophysiology team at St. Luke’s Cardiology Associates.

Gifford earned her Master of Science Family Nurse Practitioner degree from Walden University in Minneapolis. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from St. Catherine University, St. Paul. She is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

Prior to joining St. Luke’s, Gifford worked as a Congenital Cardiology Cath Lab Nurse Practitioner at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital and in the Cath Lab/Electrophysiology Lab at Fairview Southdale Hospital.