St. Luke’s Welcomes Dr. Joseph Benert

Published August 23, 2023 at 12:07 AM

Dr. Joseph Benert is joining St. Luke’s Orthopedics & Sports Medicine.

Dr. Benert earned his medical degree from Loyola University Chicago, Stritch School of Medicine, Maywood, Illinois. He did his residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at the University of Minnesota. He is fellowship trained in primary care sports medicine at the Maine Medical Center, Portland. He is board certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

Dr. Benert’s areas of interest include acute and chronic musculoskeletal injuries, sports-related concussion, and peripheral nerve injuries.

