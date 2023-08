St. Luke’s Welcomes Dr. Dalton Grimm

Dr. Dalton earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. He completed his residency in emergency medicine at Spectrum Health, Michigan State University, Grand Rapids, Michigan.

