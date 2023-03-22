St. Luke’s Welcomes Christine Dumm, PA-C

Physician Assistant Christine Dumm, PA-C, is joining St. Luke’s Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates.

Dumm earned her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies degree from the College of St. Scholastica. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology Exercise Medicine degree from the University of New Hampshire, Durham. She is board certified as a physician assistant by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

Dumm’s areas of interest include contraception education and management, infection screening and treatment, abnormal bleeding or pelvic pain, and routine obstetrics and gynecology screenings. To learn more, visit slhduluth.com/OBGYN.