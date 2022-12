Nurse Practitioner Calli Fischer, APRN, CNP, is joining St. Luke’s Mental Health Clinic.

Fischer earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from the College of St. Scholastica. She is board certified as a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner by the American Nurse’s Credentialing Center.

To learn more about St. Luke’s Mental Health Clinic, visit slhduluth.com/mentalhealth.