St. Luke’s Welcomes Breanna Hieb, APRN, CRNA

Hieb, who is from Duluth, earned her Master of Science in Nursing degree from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, Minneapolis. She is board certified by the National Board of Certification and Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.