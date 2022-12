Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist Andrew Hendricks, APRN, CRNA, is joining St. Luke’s Anesthesia Associates.

Hendricks, who is from Esko, earned his Master of Science in Nursing degree from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, Minneapolis. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis. He is board certified by the National Board of Certification and Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists.