St. Luke’s Regional Cancer Center Earns Reaccreditation

St. Luke’s Regional Cancer Center is proud to have achieved reaccreditation from the Commission on Cancer (CoC) of the American College of Surgeons.

The accreditation is good for three years. To earn the voluntary CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care.

“Our team is incredible, and this reaccreditation is one example of that,” St. Luke’s Oncology Operations Leader Hillary Nelson said. “The cancer journey isn’t an easy one for patients to navigate but giving them the highest quality of care is one thing we can do to improve the journey for them.”

When patients receive care at a COC accredited facility, it means they have access to information on clinical trials, new treatments, genetic counseling and patient centered services. Services include psycho-social support, a patient navigation process.

The American Cancer Society estimates that more than 1.7 million cases of cancer will be diagnosed each year. To learn more about St. Luke’s Regional Cancer Center, visit slhduluth.com/Cancer.