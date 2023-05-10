St. Luke’s Promotes Laura DeSanto to Clinical Program Director of St. Luke’s Advanced Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center

St. Luke’s has promoted Laura DeSanto to Clinical Program Director of St. Luke’s Advanced Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center.

DeSanto has been a nurse at St. Luke’s Advanced Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center since 2017, first joining St. Luke’s Cardiac unit as a nurse in 2015.

DeSanto earned her associate degree in nursing from Lake Superior College and her Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth.