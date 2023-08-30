St. Luke’s Promotes Janelle Hale to Director of  Hospice, Home Care & Palliative Care

St. Luke’s has promoted Janelle Hale to Director of Hospice, Home Care & Palliative Care.

Hale joined St. Luke’s in 2021 when she became the manager of Home Care. Prior to joining St. Luke’s, she served as Home Health Services Coordinator with Fond du Lac Human Services for more than six years. In that role she provided leadership for both home care and assisted living on the Fond du Lac Reservation. She also served as a case manager for seniors and those living with disabilities for 15 years in Carlton County.

Hale holds a Master of Health Care Administration degree from Capella University, Minneapolis and a Bachelor of Nursing degree from the College of St. Scholastica. She is a member of the Minnesota Home Care Association, Minnesota Organization of Leaders in Nursing, and a member of the Nursing Advisory Committee for Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College.