St. Luke’s Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Welcomes Shawn Mullen, PA-C

Physician Assistant Shawn Mullen, PA-C, is joining St. Luke’s Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Mullen has been a physician assistant with St. Luke’s since 2014, most recently working in the neurosurgery clinic.

Mullen graduated from the Interservice Physician Assistant Program with a master’s degree in physician assistant studies. He also earned a bachelor’s degree in athletic training from Minnesota State University, Mankato. He is board certified as a physician assistant by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

To learn more about St. Luke’s Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, visit slhduluth.com/ortho.