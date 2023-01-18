STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 18

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Luke’s Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Welcomes Shawn Mullen, PA-C

63c03e89327b840e2ea4b5d3.jpg
Published January 18, 2023 12:07 AM
Share

Physician Assistant Shawn Mullen, PA-C, is joining St. Luke’s Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Mullen has been a physician assistant with St. Luke’s since 2014, most recently working in the neurosurgery clinic.

Mullen graduated from the Interservice Physician Assistant Program with a master’s degree in physician assistant studies. He also earned a bachelor’s degree in athletic training from Minnesota State University, Mankato. He is board certified as a physician assistant by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

To learn more about St. Luke’s Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, visit slhduluth.com/ortho.

Modulist Image