St. Luke’s Names Erin Stave Operations Manager of Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Interventional Pain Management, and Physical Medicine & Rehab

St. Luke’s has named Erin Stave Operations Manager of Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Interventional Pain Management, and Physical Medicine & Rehab.

Prior to joining St. Luke’s, Stave served as a clinical specialist at BrainLab in Duluth and was an operations manager for Neurosurgery, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, and Pain Management at Essentia Health.

Stave earned his Master of Arts degree in physical education from Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo. He is certified as an athletic trainer by the National Athletic Trainers’ Association Board of Certification. He earned his Bachelor of Applied Arts degree with an emphasis in athletic training from the University of Minnesota, Duluth.

As an operations manager, Stave is responsible for leading and managing his clinics to ensure top-quality patient care and optimal patient experience.