St. Luke’s Miller Creek Medical Clinic Welcomes Dr. Lauren Wallace

Dr. Lauren Wallace is joining St. Luke’s Miller Creek Medical Clinic in Hermantown.

Dr. Wallace earned her medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine, Rockford. She completed her family medicine residency at Unity Point Health - Methodist, University of Illinois College of Medicine, Peoria. She is board certified in family medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine.

Prior to joining St. Luke’s, Dr. Wallace worked as a primary care provider at Mercy New Haven Clinic in New Haven, Missouri, Bremerton Naval Hospital in Bremerton, Washington, and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Branch Health Clinic, Iwakuni, Japan. She served in the United States Navy from 2009 - 2022.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Wallace, call 218.249.4600.