St. Luke’s Laurentian Medical Clinic Lab Earns Excellence Award

St. Luke’s Laurentian Medical Clinic Lab is proud to have earned COLA’s Laboratory Excellence award.

The award signifies the Lab’s commitment to performing quality patient testing and superior overall laboratory practices. The recognition is achieved by laboratories that are compliant with all essential and required criteria during COLA’s on-site survey. They must also demonstrate successful proficiency testing for three prior testing events and have no complaints against the laboratory.

“We’re proud to offer our patients top-quality lab services on the Iron Range,” St. Luke’s Laurentian Medical Clinic Manager Todd Scaia said. “Our lab team is committed to excellence and we are pleased that is reflected through earning this award.”

COLA is a leading national laboratory accreditor.