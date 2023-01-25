St. Luke’s Laboratory Earns National Re-Accreditation

St. Luke’s Laboratory is honored to have earned national re-accreditation from the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP).

St. Luke’s Laboratory Services earned the re-accreditation based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of CAP’s Accreditation Programs.

“Our team of pathologists, technologists, and support personnel are why we can earn accreditations like this,” St. Luke’s Laboratory Director Jennifer Alaspa said. “Without them we wouldn’t be able to create this highest standard of care.”

During the CAP accreditation process, inspectors examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.

St. Luke’s Laboratory also recently earned re-accreditation from the Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies.