St. Luke’s is 1st Hospital in Minnesota to be Designated an Advanced Orthopedic Center of Excellence

St. Luke’s is honored to be the first hospital in Minnesota to earn DNV’s Advanced Orthopedic Center of Excellence designation.

DNV is a global independent certification, assurance and risk management provider operating in more than 100 countries. This achievement affirms an organization’s excellence in providing diagnostic services, surgical services and therapies related to orthopedic care.

“Our staff invests a lot of themselves day in and day out, and that’s why becoming the first hospital in the state to earn this recognition means so much to us,” St. Luke’s Nurse Manager Tera Magnuson said. “We want our patients to know just how committed we are to giving them the best care they can possibly get.”