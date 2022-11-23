St. Luke’s Home Care Earns Prestigious 2022 Home Health Honors Elite Recognition

St. Luke’s Home Care has been named a 2022 Home Health Honors Elite recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst.

The prestigious annual review recognizes agencies that continuously provide a positive patient experience and high-quality care as measured from the patient’s point of view.

“Nothing is more important to us than providing our patients with the best quality of care in a home-based setting,” Stephanie Keppers-Anderson, St. Luke’s Director of Home Care, Hospice & Palliative Care said. “We are deeply honored to know our dedication to our patients and work is being recognized.”

The award acknowledges the highest achieving agencies by analyzing performance in 19 areas from April 2021 through March 2022. This recognition is given to home health agencies which score above HEALTHCAREfirst national average on 100% of the evaluated questions.

To learn more about St. Luke’s Home Care, visit slhduluth.com/homecare.