St. Luke’s Foundation Welcomes New Board Members
St. Luke’s Foundation welcomes new board members Judy Harvey, Karen J. Olson and Andrew Weisz.
Harvey is a retired St. Luke’s employee, Olson is a Duluth Attorney and Weisz is the CEO of Finden Marketing. They will join current St. Luke’s Foundation board members:
Wendy Althoen
Dr. Waldo Avello, Medical Director
Steven Dastoor, Treasurer
Kerstyn Hendricks, Secretary
Lindsey Jacobson
John Lawien
Pakou Ly
Scott Lyons, Past Chair
Jon Niemi
Roni Salo
Carrie Scherer
J.C. Welles, Chair
Carmen Wendland, Vice Chair
St. Luke’s Foundation provides innovative support to advance compassionate patient care, research & community health.