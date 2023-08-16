Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
St. Luke’s Foundation Welcomes New Board Members

Published August 16, 2023 at 12:07 AM

St. Luke’s Foundation welcomes new board members Judy Harvey, Karen J. Olson and Andrew Weisz.

Harvey is a retired St. Luke’s employee, Olson is a Duluth Attorney and Weisz is the CEO of Finden Marketing. They will join current St. Luke’s Foundation board members:

Wendy Althoen

Dr. Waldo Avello, Medical Director

Steven Dastoor, Treasurer

Kerstyn Hendricks, Secretary

Lindsey Jacobson

John Lawien

Pakou Ly

Scott Lyons, Past Chair

Jon Niemi

Roni Salo

Carrie Scherer

J.C. Welles, Chair

Carmen Wendland, Vice Chair

St. Luke’s Foundation provides innovative support to advance compassionate patient care, research & community health.

