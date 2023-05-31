St. Luke’s Family Medicine Physician Dr. Tim Kufahl Earns Healthcare Hero Award

St. Luke’s Mount Royal Medical Clinic Physician Dr. Tim Kufahl has been honored with United Healthcare’s United Hero Award for excellence in patient care.

The award is given to providers with a 5-star review and high patient satisfaction scores. It recognizes doctors for rising to the top on post-visit phone surveys.

“With everything we’ve been through with the pandemic it makes earning this award especially meaningful,” St. Luke’s Family Medicine Physician Dr. Tim Kufahl said. “It’s nice to know that my patients know how important they are to me, and how much I value caring for them.”

As a primary care provider at St. Luke’s Mount Royal Medical Clinic, Dr. Kufahl cares for patients with a wide range of conditions and medical needs. To schedule an appointment with one of St. Luke’s incredible primary care providers, visit slhduluth.com/schedule or call 218.249.4000.