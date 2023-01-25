St. Luke’s Earns Certification for Excellence in Advanced Chest Pain Care

St. Luke’s is honored to have earned Certification for Excellence in Advanced Chest Pain Care from DNV.

Earning the certification demonstrates an organization’s excellence in chest pain diagnosis and treatment, inclusive of initial diagnostic services and therapies related to the complex specialty of coronary artery disease.

“One of the great things about this certification is that it shows our community we have the resources and commitment to provide the best possible care for dealing with a heart attack or other chest pain,” St. Luke’s Director of Cardiac Services Julie Clark said. “It’s a combination of the right equipment, personnel and training to provide the best possible patient care. Achieving certification validates the tremendous effort we have put into the program to ensure the health and safety of our patients.”

DNV is a global independent certification, assurance and risk management provider.