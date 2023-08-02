St. Luke’s Earns 4-Star Designation

St. Luke’s is proud to have achieved a 4-star hospital designation from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). It is St. Luke’s highest ranking ever.

The nation’s hospitals work with CMS to report hospital quality performance. Performance data is then displayed publicly on a Hospital Care Compare website to ensure the availability of credible information about care delivered by those hospitals.

“This is an incredible accomplishment,” St. Luke’s Co-President/CEO & CMO Dr. Nick Van Deelen said. “It’s possible because of the efforts of so many people at St. Luke’s who are dedicated to serving our patients and focused on ensuring we’re providing the best possible care in our region.”

The report factors in timely and effective care. It also measured s epsis, Emergency Department wait times, perinatal care, stroke care, and h eart failure mortality.