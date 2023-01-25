St. Luke’s Dietitian Patti Urbanski, MEd, RD, LD, CDCES, Named to American Diabetes Association’s National Board of Directors

St. Luke’s Dietitian and Diabetes Educator Patti Urbanski, MEd, RD, LD, CDCES, has been given the honor of being named to the American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) National Board of Directors in 2023.

Urbanski is now part of the 13-member board, which is comprised of forward-thinking, innovative medical, scientific, education and executive business professionals who will strategically lead and focus efforts to ensure the ADA continues to uphold its mission.

Urbanski will serve as president-elect for Health Care & Education. She is a certified diabetes care and education specialist and registered dietitian and serves as diabetes staff development coordinator at St. Luke’s Diabetes Care Program.

Urbanski earned a master’s degree in adult education from the University of Minnesota, a Bachelor of Science degree in applied nutrition from Pennsylvania State University and completed her dietetic internship at the University of Minnesota Hospital & Clinics.