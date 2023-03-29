St. Luke’s Designated as a STEMI Receiving Center

St. Luke’s is honored to be among the select group of hospitals recognized as a STEMI Receiving Center by the Minnesota Department of Health.

St. Luke’s earned the distinction for its preparedness to diagnose and provide emergency treatment to patients experiencing the most severe type of heart attack, a STEMI (ST-Segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction).

“Earning this recognition shows we have the staff, infrastructure and expertise to diagnose and treat patients with cardiovascular health emergencies like heart attacks,” St. Luke’s Cardiovascular Services Coordinator Stan Sadenwasser, RN, BSN, CFRN, explained. “If you or your loved one has a heart attack, you can be comforted by knowing you are getting the best care possible at St. Luke’s.”

STEMI Receiving Centers like St. Luke’s are prepared to provide intensive medical and surgical care, specialized tests and interventional therapies to some of the nearly 3,000 Minnesotans who experience a STEMI each year.