St. Luke’s Cardiology Associates Welcomes Dr. Mark Berry MS, HCA, FACOI, FASE, FACC

Dr. Mark Berry, MS, HCA, FACOI, FASE, FACC, is joining St. Luke’s Cardiology Associates.

Dr. Berry earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree and Master of Science in Healthcare Administration degree from Des Moines University, Iowa. He completed his internal medicine residency and cardiology fellowship at Michigan State University, Garden City.

Dr. Berry is board certified in cardiology and sleep medicine by the American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine. He is certified in echocardiography by the National Board of Echocardiography. He is also certified in cardiovascular computed tomography and nuclear cardiology.

Dr. Berry’s areas of interest include coronary artery disease, hypertension, congestive heart failure, pacemakers and sleep apnea effects on cardiac disease.