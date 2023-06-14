St. Luke’s Appoints Marla Halvorson, J.D., Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer

St. Luke’s has appointed Marla Halvorson, J.D., as Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer.

Halvorson joined St. Luke’s in 2001 as manager of labor relations and has served as director of Human Resources for the past 18 years. Under her leadership, St. Luke’s has achieved national recognition for reduction of workplace injuries and has maintained those levels for more than a decade.

In her new role, Halvorson will continue to lead organizational efforts around workforce, including recruiting and hiring, benefits and compensation, and training and development.

Halvorson earned her Bachelor of Arts degrees in Communications and Psychology from the University of Minnesota, Duluth. She earned her Juris Doctorate from William Mitchell College of Law.