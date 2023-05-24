St. Luke’s Advanced Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center Recognized for Excellence

St. Luke’s Advanced Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center has been recognized as a Center of Distinction by Healogics.

St. Luke’s Advanced Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including a patient satisfaction rate higher than 92% and a healing rate of 95%.

“Awards like these are a testament to the hard work and commitment of our staff,” St. Luke’s Advanced Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center Clinical Program Director Laura DeSanto said. “Healing our patients and improving their quality of life drives us. We want them to be able to enjoy a life free of complications caused by wounds.”

St. Luke’s Advanced Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center has been recognized for achievements and clinical outcomes every year since opening in 2017.