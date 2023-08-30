St. Luke’s Achieves Prestigious International Award for the Second Time

St. Luke’s is proud to have achieved the highly prestigious international Baby-Friendly designation for a second time.

Baby-Friendly USA is the United States authority for the implementation of the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative, a global program sponsored by the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund.

“Prenatal care visits and hospital experiences strongly influence a mother’s decision around how to best provide nutrition to their infant,” St. Luke’s Women’s & Children’s Services Director Lori Swanson said. “This award is a tribute to the commitment of health care providers at St. Luke’s who ensure that every woman who delivers a baby at St. Luke’s is given the resources, information, and support needed to help her and her baby get the best start in life.”

The Baby-Friendly initiative encourages and recognizes hospitals and birthing centers that offer an optimal level of care for infant nutrition. This prestigious international award recognizes birth facilities like St. Luke’s that offer bottle or breastfeeding mothers the information, confidence, and skills to provide safe optimal infant feeding.