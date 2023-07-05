SiebenCarey Managing Partner Jim Carey Named To POWER 30 by MINNESOTA LAWYER

Biwabik native, Jim Carey, was selected as a 2023 Power 30 Personal Injury Attorney by Minnesota Lawyer, a widely respected trade journal for Minnesota’s legal profession. Carey is managing partner of the SiebenCarey law firm. He specializes in cases involving auto accidents, wrongful death, nursing home negligence and abuse, and catastrophic personal injury. He has a reputation for winning significant verdicts and sits on the American Board of Trial Advocates, an elite organization of accomplished trial attorneys. In addition, Carey is certified as a Civil Trial Specialist by both the National Board of Trial Advocacy and the Minnesota State Bar Association. This distinction is awarded to fewer than 2% of all Minnesota’s personal injury attorneys.