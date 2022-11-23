Sara Rapp Earns Healthcare Interior Design Credential

Sara Rapp, a certified interior designer with the firm of Scalzo Architects, Ltd in Duluth recently passed the American Academy of Healthcare Interior Designers (AAHID) examination and earned the prestigious CHID Certified Healthcare Interior Designer® recognition.

Passage of the examination and earning the CHID credential signifies that Sara Rapp has met the standards for education, experience and examination and is a certified healthcare interior designer. The CHID examination requires examinees to demonstrate knowledge and experience in a variety of aspects that affect the acute care, ambulatory care and residential healthcare interior environments.

AAHID is the standard to identify those interior designers who are uniquely qualified to meet the needs and challenges of the healthcare industry. CHID is the highest appellation available for a healthcare interior design professional, and this credential is what every healthcare facility should look for when choosing a healthcare interior designer.

Sara earned her Bachelor of Science in Interior Design from The Arts Institute of Pittsburgh and has worked in the interior design field for 10 years. In her current position with Scalzo Architect, Rapp is responsible for programming, floor plans, elevations, 3D modeling, interior detailing of color selections, finishes and materials to meet the end users requirements and to maintain Client’s brand. Scalzo Architects is located Duluth, Minnesota, a family owned Multi-specialty Architectural and Interior Design Firm focused on design, life safety and customer service.