Roby named Super Lawyer; Fuchihara named Rising Star

Joseph J. Roby Jr. of Johnson, Killen & Seiler in Duluth, MN has been named a 2023 Minnesota “Super Lawyer” in the field of Employment and Labor Law by Thomson Reuters publications. Mr. Roby was previously selected in 1994 and in every year on and after 1997. Mr. Roby has practiced law with the firm since 1979 and is currently of counsel to the firm. He is a graduate of the William Mitchell College of Law. Mr. Roby represents employers and management in labor and employment matters.

Daryl T. Fuchihara of Johnson, Killen & Seiler in Duluth, MN has been named a 2023 Minnesota “Rising Star” in the field of General Litigation by Thomson Reuters publications. This is the third year in a row that he has been named a “Rising Star.” Mr. Fuchihara represents clients in variety of matters, including business, professional liability, insurance, and real property disputes. He is a graduate of the William Mitchell College of Law.