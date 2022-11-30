Radiologist Dr. Michael Petry joins Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center

Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center is proud to welcome radiologist Dr. Michael Petry.

“I chose Essentia Health because its organizational culture and values really resonated with me,” said Dr. Petry. “I look forward to carrying those on in my own practice.”

Dr. Petry earned his medical degree from SUNY Stony Brook School of Medicine in New York and completed his radiology residency at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“Radiology is an interesting specialty to me because it touches all aspects of medicine and impacts almost every patient in some way,” said Dr. Petry. “I want my patients to know that I will care for them as if they were my own family.”

To see Dr. Petry’s full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”