PRESS RELEASE Monarch Healthcare Management transitions management of Superior Rehabilitation Center

Superior WI, August 15th: Monarch Healthcare Management announced on August 15th, a scheduled transition of management of the skilled nursing facility Superior Rehabilitation Center located at 1800 New York Ave, Superior, WI 54880. Effective September 1st, 2023, Divine Healthcare will assume the operational control of the 118-bed facility and its skilled nursing services. Monarch Healthcare Management has operated this facility since March of 2017.

Chief Executive Officer Marc Halpert reflects, “We have seen significant growth in the operations and are very proud of the progress we have made over the past 6 years. We will miss being a part of this wonderful community but are confident the facility will continue to thrive under Divine Healthcare.”

The move comes as Minnesota based Monarch Healthcare Management looks to expand its services in its home state of Minnesota.

For additional information please contact: Marc Halpert, Chief Executive Officer at Marc@monarchmn.com