Pillsbury joins Miner’s Inc./Super One Foods

Miner’s Inc./Super One Foods is pleased to announce attorney Kevin Pillsbury has joined the company as its General Counsel. Prior to joining Miner’s, Mr. Pillsbury was a partner at the Duluth law firm of Johnson, Killen & Seiler where he practiced in the areas of employment law, business law, and litigation. Mr. Pillsbury is a lifelong Duluthian and the lucky husband of a Ranger. He continues his involvement and service to the region through multiple board appointments and volunteering. Mr. Pillsbury was a 2019 Duluth News Tribune 20 Under 40 Award winner. Miner’s Inc. is a family owned and operated business with stores throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.