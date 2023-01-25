Oneida Realty Company promotes Patricia McGaffey to CEO

Oneida Realty Company, a commercial real estate services firm, has promoted Patricia McGaffey from Vice President to CEO. “Patty is a respected and experienced professional throughout our industry,” said Oneida President Steven LaFlamme . “Her skill and leadership with Oneida over the past 27 years have prepared her to be an excellent CEO.” McGaffey was hired by Oneida Realty Company in 1995 and has served in a number of roles since then. In 2014, she joined the Property Management Team, becoming a licensed Property Manager, and in 2016 she was promoted to Vice President. “I am proud to work for a company like Oneida and am very thankful for the opportunities and the confidence it has shown in me,” said McGaffey. “It’s a pleasure to work with so many talented people and I look forward to helping build upon the excellent reputation Oneida has developed over the decades.” “Oneida has a long history of promoting from within and I am incredibly happy to continue this tradition. Patty is the perfect leader to help us continue to expand not just in the Duluth area but in other growing markets as well,” said Peter Alworth , Owner of Oneida Realty Company. Founded in 1908 by Marshall Alworth and still privately held by Peter Alworth, Oneida entered the Duluth market by developing and constructing the tallest building in Duluth, the Alworth Building. Over time, the business expanded into third-party building management and building services, including leasing, maintenance and office cleaning. Oneida currently manages over 35 buildings in Duluth. Today, Oneida remains strong and has emerged as a leader in the commercial real estate industry. Under the direction of a talented and experienced management team, Oneida maintains its corporate offices in downtown Duluth, Minnesota, and offers a wide array of services to its clients. Additionally, Oneida continues to look at areas of expansion in its business.