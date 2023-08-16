Obstetrics and gynecology specialist Andrea Wynands joins Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic

The Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic is proud to welcome Andrea Wynands, who specializes in obstetrics and gynecology. She trained at Essentia and is looking forward to joining the team.

“I am passionate about helping patients make informed decisions about their body and their health care that are right for them,” said Wynands. “OB/GYN care can include some incredibly special and tender moments, and I’m so humbled and honored to be with my patients through each of them.”

Wynands received her education from the College of St. Scholastica.

“I love caring for people and cannot wait to meet my patients and help them through their health care journey,” said Wynands.

To schedule an appointment with Wynands, please call (218) 786-3800. To see her full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”