NorthRidge Credit Union Earns Honorary Mention in National Award

St. Louis County, Minn. - NorthRidge Community Credit Union has earned an honorary mention for a Louise Herring Philosophy-in-Action Member Service Award. The award, sponsored by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA), recognizes credit unions that demonstrate in an extraordinary way the practical application of the CU movement’s principles in serving their members.

NorthRidge was honored for their Manufactured Home Lending Program, which offers homebuyers a mortgage product specifically designed to finance manufactured homes and was the winner of the Louise Herring Award within the state of Minnesota (sponsored by the MN Credit Union Network).

“Financial Wellness starts with affordable housing, and manufactured housing is a great opportunity for our members to have affordable housing,” says Millie Wells-Boyer, Vice President of Lending at NorthRidge, “Unfortunately, financing for manufactured homes is limited. This lending program gives our communities and our members options for affordable homeownership.”

The award is named in honor of Louise Herring, an active supporter, organizer, and champion of credit unions. She was the Ohio delegate to the 1934 national credit union conference in Estes Park, Colorado, where she signed the original constitution for a national credit union association. Herring believed that credit unions should work in a practical manner to better people’s lives. She saw the credit union as more than just a financial institution. In her own words, “The purpose of the credit union is to reform the financial system, so that everyone can have his place in the sun.” Since 1957, NorthRidge Community Credit Union has been serving communities in northern MN. NorthRidge is made up of 5 branches located in Hoyt Lakes, Biwabik, Virginia, Ely, and Hibbing. They are a full-service financial institution offering loan and mortgage products, checking and savings accounts, online and mobile banking, investment products, and more. Visit nrccu.org for more information.