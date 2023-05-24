North Shore Mortgage Lenders Named Minnesota Housing  Top Producing Loan Officers

Chana Stocke, Elizabeth Lundgren, and Janice Merrill were named Top Producers by Minnesota Housing for their homeownership program loan production volume during 2022. Housing is a foundation for success, and Minnesota Housing Top Producers are committed to helping homebuyers build equity and wealth through successful homeownership.

“This award is representative of our team’s unwavering commitment and dedication to our clients,” said Joe Johnson, Senior Vice President of North Shore Mortgage. “I am proud to lead such a talented group of individuals.”

Minnesota Housing supports and strengthens homeownership by partnering with local loan officers like those from North Shore Mortgage to provide affordable homebuyer loans. The Minnesota Housing Top Producing Loan Officer Program has been recognizing individual loan officers with the highest volume of Minnesota Housing program loans for more than a decade. Through the Program, lenders contributed to providing nearly 5,600 home mortgage loans for almost $1.3 billion statewide reaching the goal of 40% of first-time mortgages going to Black homeowners, Indigenous homeowners, and homeowners of color. More information is available at www.mnhousing.gov. North Shore Mortgage is the Northland’s #1 mortgage lending team, and has been a division of North Shore Bank for over 25 years. North Shore Bank is a locally-owned and managed, independent, community bank with locations in Duluth, Hermantown, Cloquet and Superior. Learn more at www.northshore.bank. Equal Housing Lender.